Arnold Linares

Arnold "Monk" Linares, age 90 a native of Chicago, died August 28, 2020 at Lemont Nursing Home. Arnold was the son of Jose and Trina (Quiroz) Linares and the father to Rhonda (Bruce) , Steven, Tina (Brian) Tony, Sherri (Andy ), Maria (Ben), Richie, and Ronnie (Liz). Arnold held dear his 12 grandchildren and one great grandson. He will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Arnold was predeceased by his siblings: Howard, Virginia, Lisa, Sylvia, and Christine (Abel). He will be sadly missed by his surviving siblings: Dolores, Anita, Lucy, Ophelia, Billy (Shirley) Bobby, Linda, Barbara (Jim) Jeanette, Susie, and Mario (Rochelle). Arnold graduated from Calumet High School and later nicknamed "The Mayor of Western Ave". He was a loyal Bears football fan and enjoyed golf. Please sign online guestbook at hayesfuneral.com. His memorial will be private for immediate family only and held according to COVID - 19 Restrictions.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
