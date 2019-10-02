|
Lang, SVD Rev. Arnold Age 93, BornMarch 31, 1926, St. Henry, OH at rest September 26, 2019. Devoted son of the late Henry and Anna nee Brachmann Langenkamp; loving brother of the late Marie (Mohlman), Norbert, Sr. Anastasia CPPS, Anna (Miller), Sr. Norberta PHJC, Bro. Berchmans, SVD, Richard, Dorothy (Muhlenkamp), Ralph, and Fr. August, SVD. Visitation at Divine Word Residence,Thursday, October 3, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made in Fr. Lang's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home,847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019