Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Arnold Balandis Obituary
Balandis, Arnold Age 60. Adored son of the late Zina and Edward Balandis; beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Bieze) Balandis; loving father of Edward Balandis and William (Leah) Balandis; proud grandfather of Bennett Balandis; fond brother of Ewald and Norbert Balandis; adored uncle of Caitlin and Alice; loving companion of Diane Hoffman; cherished nephew, cousin and friend of many, and loved by all. Retired member of the Chicago IUPAT Local 147. Visitation Sunday 1:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. Interment Bethania Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019
