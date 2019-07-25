Gasbarro, DPM, Dr. Armand R. Aage 83, passed away at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on July 23, 2019. U.S. Army Veteran. He had been in Medical Practice for 60 years at Lansing Foot and Ankle Center in Lansing, IL. He was born July 30,1935 in Chicago Heights, IL, attended Garfield & Washington grade school, Bloom Township High School, Indiana State University and the William Scholl School of Podiatric Medicine and Foot Surgery, which he graduated in 1959 Magna Cum Laude. Dr. Gasbarro who was one of 15 doctors who started Podiatric Foot Surgery at Northlake Community Hospital in 1965 and brought podiatric surgery to Suburban Heights Medical Center in January 1979. He participated in training Podiatric Interns and Residents at Northlake Hospital from 1965 to 1982. Dr. Gasbarro was a Member of the American Podiatry Medical Association, Illinois Podiatric Medical Association, Board Certified Academy of Ambulatory Foot Surgery & American Council of Certified Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons, Diplomate American Academy of Pain Management, Fellow American Association of Hospital Podiatrists and American Association of Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons. He trained at Civic Hospital and Clinic: Detroit, Michigan and was awarded First Prize by the American Society of Podiatric Roentgenology Annual Thesis Award his Senior year 1959, and received First Place in the American Academy of Podiatry Administration Essay Contest for Podiatrists throughout the country in 1973. He was a member of Spaghettio's and 21 Men Club. He also volunteered his time as the Podiatrist at Bloom and Thornton Township Senior Center. He dedicated his life to analyzing and addressing issues of podiatric medicine and loved his profession and patients. He was a true mentor to students and his concern for the homeless and others less fortunate established him as a leading humanitarian. He was born and raised on Hungry Hill in Chicago Heights, IL and never forgot where he came from. Member of Olympia Fields Country Club for over 43 years. Armand also enjoyed his family and friends at barbeques, gatherings, golfing and playing cards. Husband for 56 years of Concelia (nee Faso); father of Cathy (Richard) Del Olmo, Armand ,Jr. (Celeste) (nee Grossi), and Andy (Dawn) (nee DeLuca) Gasbarro; grandfather of Emily and Joseph Del Olmo, AJ, Andy, Adam, Nicholas, Anthony, Concelia, Alex, Anna Gasbarro; loving son of the late Mary (nee Julian) and Armand "Scratchy" Gasbarro; brother of the late Dr. David (Gloria) Gasbarro, DPM; dear uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. to St. Agnes Catholic Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 25, 2019