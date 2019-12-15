|
Andrews, Arlie J. Age 87. U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War - Chosin Reservoir survivor. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Gomm); loving father of Dale A. (Donna) and Linda (the late James) Driscoll; dear grandfather of Lyndsy (Alexander) Galitsky, Nicholas, Eric, Tyler, Ian (Kristin Cox), Kylie, Liam and Mackenzie; proud great-grandfather of Nevaeh, Gabriella and Lillyan. Funeral chapel service Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel). Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation Monday, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 15, 2019