Teolis, Arlene Mary (nee Wonake) Born in Chicago, Illinois,May 1, 1931. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Mr. Matthew F. Teolis. Passed away peacefully onJanuary 9, 2019, in Pompano Beach, Florida, where she resided since 1996. Her passion was to help those less fortunate, being devoted to and active in the St. Vincent De Paul Society, St. Gabriel Conference. In gratitude, she was recognized for her devotion and service to others as a manifestation of her strong faith by the Archdiocese of Miami and Archbishop John C. Favalora. She was also preceded in death by her eldest son, Dr. Matthew B. (Lynn) Teolis and is survived by her loving sister Frances (nee Wonake) Rosanova (the late Anthony); cherished mother to her remaining children: Michael (Cynthia) Teolis, Jane Wojtkiewicz (Alan), James (Kristi) Teolis, Lawrence Teolis, and Robert (Maria) Teolis; dear grandmother to Michael (Annette) Wojtkiewicz, John (Renee) Wojtkiewicz, Giovanna (Joseph) Anayas, Adrianna (Eli Estrada) Teolis, Francesca, Mattea, and Beija Teolis; great-grandmother to Avery Wojtkiewicz. Like her husband, she made an anatomical donation of her body to the University of Miami Medical School. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local St. Vincent De Paul Society conference. A memorial service in Chicago is pending.