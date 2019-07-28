|
Swidler, Arlene L. (née Sternberg) Loving wife and best friend for 67 years of the late Erwin B. Swidler; devoted mother of Gordon (Sandra) Swidler and Sharon Swidler; adored grandmother of Renée (Robert) Lee; proud great-grandmother of Anthony Victor Lee; dear sister of Shirley (Ronald) Pregozen; beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge IL. For information: call 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 28, 2019