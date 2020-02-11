|
Poulos, Arlene Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Tony Poulos. Loving mother of Rocky (Pat), Debbie (Artie) Fitzgerald, Pam (Ron) Paduch, Alexis (Michael) Vujnovich and the late James Poulos. Cherished grandmother of Julie, Tina, Wendi, Heather, Jonathan, Michelle, Jimmy, Ricky, Brittany, Nicole, Christy, Michael, Stephanie and Tiffany. Great-grandmother of ten. Dear sister of Bruce Shuerger. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 13, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service Friday, 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020