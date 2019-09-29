Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Cemetery
Chicago, IL
Arlene Kareiva


1933 - 2019
Arlene Kareiva Obituary
Kareiva, Arlene G. Born February 23, 1933, passed away September 3, 2019, in Florida where she has resided since retiring as a Chicago Public School teacher. Arlene started her teaching career with the Chicago Public School system in 1964. She earned a Master of Arts Degree from Concordia College in 1988. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alice Kareiva; and a brother, Edward Kareiva, Jr. She has one surviving sister, Dorothy Greenfeld (nee Kareiva); several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and loved ones. Graveside service will be held on October 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019
