Henze, Arlene G. (Formerly Braam, nee Kuthan) Age 86, of Willowbrook, formerly of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of the late John M. Braam and the late William T. Henze; loving mother of Steven (Cassandra) Braam, Barbara (John) Mendez, Carolyn (Frank) Schmalz, Janet (James Nash) Kompare, and Eileen (Michael) Gambill; loving step-mother of Mark Henze; adoring grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Clarence "Buddy" (Linda) Kuthan; fond aunt of many. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,Friday, February 22, 2019, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m.,Saturday, February 23, 2019, for prayers and procession to 10:00 a.m. Mass at Notre Dame Church, Clarendon Hills. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Hospice. For Info:708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2019