Katauskas, Arlene F. (nee Brooks) age 79. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Devoted mother of Peter Jr.- ret. U.S.A.F. (Deanna), Paul (Judy), David (Debbie), Brian (Laura) and Amy (Scott) Nelson. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Whitney, David, Kelly, Peter III, Joshua, Sean, Michael, Kyle, Vera, Kate, Audrey and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Rita Connor and the late Margaret (Don) Gray. Many years of service with the Sisters of St. Casimir. Funeral services private. Memorial announced at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook atwww.palosgaidasfh.com(708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.