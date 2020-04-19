Arlene F. Katauskas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katauskas, Arlene F. (nee Brooks) age 79. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Devoted mother of Peter Jr.- ret. U.S.A.F. (Deanna), Paul (Judy), David (Debbie), Brian (Laura) and Amy (Scott) Nelson. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Whitney, David, Kelly, Peter III, Joshua, Sean, Michael, Kyle, Vera, Kate, Audrey and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Rita Connor and the late Margaret (Don) Gray. Many years of service with the Sisters of St. Casimir. Funeral services private. Memorial announced at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook atwww.palosgaidasfh.com(708) 974 4410.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
Sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom, many fond memories of her & your Dad when you were all in school at Immaculate Conception, all the various activities at the Church & School, Pow Wow's in McKinley Park, visits with all the kids up at their place in Michigan. When you hear someone has passed on a flood of memories come back. She was a special Lady. Love & Prayers to all your families. Joe & Audrey
Joe & Audrey Panek
Friend
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
My deepest sympathy to the Katauskas family. I have known Arlene since grade school at Immaculate Conception. We were best friends. When I had my accident in eighth grade, she came over to the house almost every day to sit with me. Although I haven't seen her in many years, I have thought of her every November on her birthday. May you rest in the arms of Jesus, Arlene.
Deneen Simons Kveton
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved