Sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom, many fond memories of her & your Dad when you were all in school at Immaculate Conception, all the various activities at the Church & School, Pow Wow's in McKinley Park, visits with all the kids up at their place in Michigan. When you hear someone has passed on a flood of memories come back. She was a special Lady. Love & Prayers to all your families. Joe & Audrey

Joe & Audrey Panek

Friend