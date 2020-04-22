Daly, Arlene J. Arlene Joyce Daly (nee Hacko) passed away on April 17th, 2020. Born in Chicago on November 5, 1935 to the late Steve and Pauline Hacko; dear sister of Barbara (late Charlie) Peterson and Stephen Hacko; beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Daly, mother of Julia, Thomas (Judy), Gene (Liz), Susan (Mike), and Tim (Hollie); loving "Grammy" to Ruby, Danielle, Darcy, Sam, Andy, Cameron, Cole, Quinn, and Rosy; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. In addition to raising and protecting five children, "Ar" was a tireless homemaker who loved baking homemade bread, fudge, and chocolate chip cookies. She was a Registered Nurse, and worked as a School Nurse for Elizabeth Seton High School in South Holland, IL. She is remembered as a friend to many and a stranger to none. She was a passionate sports fan who was never concerned about arguing with a referee and getting thrown out of a school gym. Our family gives heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to the healthcare and hospice professionals at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, who provided compassionate and loving care for Arlene in her final days. Although no services are planned at this time, there will be a celebration of her life at a later date to be announced.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 22, 2020.