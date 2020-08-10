Cisek, Arlene Arlene Cisek, nee Kuzas, age 83; beloved wife of the late Larry E. Cisek; loving mother of Julie Cisek (Harry) Jones and Craig (Kristi) Cisek; cherished grandmother of Harry III, Jack, Reese and Paige; caring sister of Connie (Jim) Buyens; fond cousin and aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 block S. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove. Private Family Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
