|
|
Buszkiewicz, Arlene F. (nee Meyers) Beloved wife of the late Bruno; loving mother of Andrea (John) Orr and Michelle (Tim) Haney; devoted grandmother of Andrew, Alexa, Alyssa, and Alex; dear daughter of the late Andrew and Florence Meyers; fond sister of Rich (Pat) Meyers and Jerry Meyers; cherished godmother of Mary Meyers, Bill Meyers, and Kevin Hesik; aunt of many nieces and nephews; cherished friend to all who knew her. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th St., Crestwood, to Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th St., Crestwood, for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery in Justice. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019