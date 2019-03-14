Home

Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Appollonia Trenkler

Appollonia Trenkler Obituary
Trenkler, Apollonia Age 91, passed away peacefully at home onMarch 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Emil Trenkler for sixty years; adoring mother of Karen Trenkler, and Gerlinde (Santo) LoCasto; grandmother to Christopher and Stephanie LoCasto. Longtime member of the Danube Swabian Society and Austrian Steirer Club. A visitation will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625, onSaturday, March 16, 2019, starting at 9:00 a.m., leading to the funeral service, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable gift to the appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 14, 2019
