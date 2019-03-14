|
|
Trenkler, Apollonia Age 91, passed away peacefully at home onMarch 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Emil Trenkler for sixty years; adoring mother of Karen Trenkler, and Gerlinde (Santo) LoCasto; grandmother to Christopher and Stephanie LoCasto. Longtime member of the Danube Swabian Society and Austrian Steirer Club. A visitation will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625, onSaturday, March 16, 2019, starting at 9:00 a.m., leading to the funeral service, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable gift to the appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 14, 2019