Giglio, Antonio "ToTo" Beloved husband and best friend for 62 years of Geraldina nee Ronzio; loving father of Santo "Frank" (late Lori), Josephine (Peter) Laco and Danny (Diane); cherished grandfather of Samantha (James), Anthony, Vince and Alex (Amanda); adored great-grandfather of Ruth: preceded in death by his parents and siblings; fond uncle and cousin of many. All Services will be held for Immediate Family ONLY at Dalcamo Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a Later Date to Celebrate Antonio's Life. Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2020