Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Giglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Giglio


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Giglio Obituary
Giglio, Antonio "ToTo" Beloved husband and best friend for 62 years of Geraldina nee Ronzio; loving father of Santo "Frank" (late Lori), Josephine (Peter) Laco and Danny (Diane); cherished grandfather of Samantha (James), Anthony, Vince and Alex (Amanda); adored great-grandfather of Ruth: preceded in death by his parents and siblings; fond uncle and cousin of many. All Services will be held for Immediate Family ONLY at Dalcamo Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a Later Date to Celebrate Antonio's Life. Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -