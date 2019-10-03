Home

Antonietta Esposito Obituary
Esposito, Antonietta "Nonna" (nee Montano) Beloved wife of the late Gaetano; loving mother of Angela (Mario) Coglianese, Cuono (Denise) Esposito, Ida (Carmine) Atteo, and Annamaria (Thomas) Finnigan; fond grandmother of Toni (James C.P.D.) Vittori, Nina, Mario (Nina) Atteo, Andrea (Rich) Stueber, Antonietta, Deanna, Toni, Angela, Fallon, and Gaetano; great-grandmother of Dominic, Alessia, and Sunny; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Funeral Service Saturday 9:00 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For Service info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019
