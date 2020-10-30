1/
Antonia A. Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martinez , Antonia A.

Antonia A. Martinez (Almendarez) (13 October, 1924), age 96, passed into the spiritual world in Chicago, on 19 October 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Laredo, Texas. Beloved wife of the late Jose Roman Martinez, Sr. for 67 years. Daughter of the late Felix and Valentina Almendarez (Contreras). Adored sister of 4 siblings. Dear mother of 5, loving Grandmother of 8; Great Grandmother of 10; Great, Great Grandmother of 3. She was a loving, friendly and religious woman who enjoyed life with family and friends. Visitation: 3PM-8PM, Sunday, 11/01/20, at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL, 10 visitors at a time with "required" masks and social distancing. Funeral Mass, 11:30 AM, Monday, 11/02/20, St. Michael's Church-Old Towne, 1633 N. Cleveland, Chicago, IL, with "required" masks and social distancing. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, burial site, at 1400 S. Wolf Road, Hillside, IL. Sign guest book at www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donate to: www.Arthritis.org, 312-625-1561, Arthritis Foundation; or BrightFocus.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.Support.BrightFocus.org, 800-437-2423, BrightFocus Foundation.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Michael's Church in Old Towne
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
7736229300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved