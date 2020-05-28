Anton "Grandpa Choo-Choo" Kmoch
Kmoch, Anton "Grandpa Choo-Choo"

Age 85 of Plainfield, IL was sent with love on his journey to be reunited with his beloved wife Maryann in Heaven on May 24, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

He is survived by his loving children, Jeannie (Gary) Bernhardt, Robert (Patricia) Kmoch and Debra (Don) Riha; grandchildren, Victoria (Duke) Binder, Janet (Ron) Craze, Christopher (Amy) Kmoch, Nicholas (Amber) Kmoch, Maria (Ryan) Keegan, Brian (Tiffany) Riha and Matthew (Jennifer) Riha; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Brooke Binder, Regan and Liam Craze, Aaron Elliana, Abigail, Serena, Mariah Kmoch, Henry and Oscar Keegan, Addison and Lucas Riha, Ryan, Riley and Karsyn Riha; siblings, Paul (Rosemary) Kmoch, Barbara (Bob) Hoyer, Nancy (Thomas) Schoenberg, Donald (Diana) Hrubecky; also many nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by parents, Anton and Albina Kmoch; and a sister, Maryann (Ronald) Milkie.

Visitation Friday May 29, 2020, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral service Saturday will be private, interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Per the State of Illinois Executive Order, occupancy of no more than 10 persons allowed at any given time. It is recommended that you pay respects via online register or tributes. If you attend the visitation please make your visit brief then depart so others may attend, social distancing is required. A live video stream of the service will be broadcast Saturday, May 30, 2020, beginning 10 a.m. (Central Time); password to view will be AntonKmoch1# (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250,

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 28, 2020.
