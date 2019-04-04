Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Plymouth Place (Dole Hall)
LaGrange Park, IL
View Map
Heller, Anton George "Tony" Age 87, of Plymouth Place, LaGrange Park, formerly of Riverside.Beloved husband of Dawn; loving brother of the late Margaret (the late Clarence, Jr.) Novak; devoted aunt of Greta (Stephen) Disette, Sandra Petersen, and Clarence Novak. Tony was right offensive tackle at Riverside-Brookfield High School, where he also played basketball and baseball. He also played sports at Miami of Ohio, for one year, and at Carlaton College, where he also was a proctor.He then attended the American Academy of Fine Arts, where he earned a degree in Fine Arts.Tony also loved cats! There will be Celebration of Friendship and Family at 10:00 a.m. onSaturday, April 13, 2019, at Plymouth Place (Dole Hall), LaGrange Park. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, at (708) 352-6500 orwww.hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 4, 2019
