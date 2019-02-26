Home

Shuttleworth, Antoinette "Toni" (nee Brieske) Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Robert Jr. (Susan), Keith (Robin), Kevin, Nancy (Edmundo) Escutia, and Cheryl Shuttleworth; proud and cherished grandmother of Robb, Jillian, Aidan, Kevin (Denise), Michael, Jacob, Jackson (Michaela Wurl), Juliana, Alejandra, Clayton, Edmundo, and Matthew; great-grandmother of Allison, Khloe, and Charlie. VisitationWednesday, February 27, 2019,3:00-9 :00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. FuneralThursday, February 28, 2019, lying in state from 9:00-10:00 a.m. atSt. Joseph Village, 4021 W. Belmont. Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Maryhill. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or St. Joseph Villagewould be appreciated. Info773-588-5850 orwww.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019
