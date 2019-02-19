Home

Ybarra, Anthony P. , "Tata" Age 80, formerly of South Chicago, passed away on February 15, 2019. Former husband and longtime friend of Idalia (Anthony) Resa; loving father of Anthony C. Ybarra, the late Paul J. Ybarra, and Sandra (Robby) Ybarra-Singer; devoted grandfather of Jessica Ybarra, Anthony P. Ybarra, Mathew Ybarra, and Zachary Romero; preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Retired employee of U. S. Steel South Works and Naylor Pipe. Memorial visitation, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 4:00-9:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. Memorial services Wednesday evening, February 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cemetery private. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2019
