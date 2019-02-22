Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Anthony Vincenti Jr. Obituary
Vincenti Jr., Anthony P. U.S. Army veteran. Loving husband of the late Arlene Vincenti; beloved father of Lawrence Vincenti, Jeannine (Donald) Blasing, and David Vincenti; cherished grandfather of Zach, Chase, and Ava; fond brother of Frank Vincenti, Leo Vincenti, Mary Alice (Ron) Weber, and the late Lawrence Vincenti; also nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Sunday 3:00-7:00 p.m. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Society of the Little Flower appreciated. For funeral info, (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019
