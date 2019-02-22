|
|
Vincenti Jr., Anthony P. U.S. Army veteran. Loving husband of the late Arlene Vincenti; beloved father of Lawrence Vincenti, Jeannine (Donald) Blasing, and David Vincenti; cherished grandfather of Zach, Chase, and Ava; fond brother of Frank Vincenti, Leo Vincenti, Mary Alice (Ron) Weber, and the late Lawrence Vincenti; also nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Sunday 3:00-7:00 p.m. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Society of the Little Flower appreciated. For funeral info, (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019