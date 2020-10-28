So shocked and sorry to hear this. He was a good friend and golf partner for many years. We will miss his surprise visits just stopping by to say hi! Often times he would have homemade soup or homemade wine in hand. We have a fire pit on our patio. Tony did not like the cover for it so a day or two later came back with a custom leather cover that fits like a glove. He and Joe were best buds. RIP our good friend. Joe Maschek and Deb Barry

