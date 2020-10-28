1/
Anthony T. "Tony" Layton
Layton, Anthony T. "Tony"

Anthony T. "Tony" Layton, age 87 years, resident of Palos Heights, IL. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Marie nee Richards; loving father of Toni Jean Kiwior, Kenneth J. (Mary) Layton and the late Edward Layton; dearest stepfather of Jacqueline (James) McClay, Jeane (the late John) Kim, and David (Jennifer) LaSota; Cherished grandfather of nine, proud great-grandfather of four; dear brother of the late Val (the late Joyce) Layton; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. with a Funeral Service 6 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 Southwest Hwy. Palos Hills, IL 60465. Interment Friday 1:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Illinois Chapter 8430 West Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be appreciated. For information or to epress your condolences, please visit www.palosgaidasfh.com or call 708-974-4410.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
OCT
30
Interment
01:30 PM
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
October 28, 2020
So shocked and sorry to hear this. He was a good friend and golf partner for many years. We will miss his surprise visits just stopping by to say hi! Often times he would have homemade soup or homemade wine in hand. We have a fire pit on our patio. Tony did not like the cover for it so a day or two later came back with a custom leather cover that fits like a glove. He and Joe were best buds. RIP our good friend. Joe Maschek and Deb Barry
Deb Barry
Friend
October 27, 2020
Harvest Sunflower Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Valente
October 26, 2020
I'm so heartbroken and will miss Anthony very much. He was such a sweetheart. Wishing everyone peace and love.
Chantene Zichterman
Family
October 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
