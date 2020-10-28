Layton, Anthony T. "Tony"
Anthony T. "Tony" Layton, age 87 years, resident of Palos Heights, IL. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Marie nee Richards; loving father of Toni Jean Kiwior, Kenneth J. (Mary) Layton and the late Edward Layton; dearest stepfather of Jacqueline (James) McClay, Jeane (the late John) Kim, and David (Jennifer) LaSota; Cherished grandfather of nine, proud great-grandfather of four; dear brother of the late Val (the late Joyce) Layton; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. with a Funeral Service 6 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 Southwest Hwy. Palos Hills, IL 60465. Interment Friday 1:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater Illinois Chapter 8430 West Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be appreciated. For information or to epress your condolences, please visit www.palosgaidasfh.com
or call 708-974-4410.
