Russo Sr., Anthony J. "Tony" Beloved husband of Louise (nee Fratto); devoted father of Anthony Jr. (Sylwia) Russo and Trudy (Carmen Fullone) Russo; dear brother of Joseph (Janet) Russo; loving Papa Tony of Gina, Gregory, Anthony, Louis and Lucia. Funeral Monday, October 7, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Church. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info, (630) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 4, 2019