Pantano, Anthony A. "Harriett" Beloved husband of the late Rose nee Vitale; loving father of Laura "MS" Heinrich-Pantano, Tony, Jr. (Roxanne), Guy (Linda) and Mark; cherished papa of DiAnna, Geralyn and Caitlyn; proud great-papa of Sofia and Anthony; devoted son to the late Henry and Harriett; dear brother of Connie, Bruno, Bernie (Mike), the late Grace; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. To 9:00 p.m. at the Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 West 26th Street. Chapel Funeral Service Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Memphis, TN are appreciated. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 1, 2019