Condurso, Anthony P.
Anthony 'Tony' P. Condurso, Sr., age 77, beloved husband of Margaret 'Peggy' (nee Calzaretta). Loving father of Anthony Jr. (Michelle) and Andrea (Scott) Brown-Rath. Devoted grandfather of Ashley and Anthony III Condurso, Jessica and Samantha Brown. Dear brother of Danny (Jean) Condurso and the late Shelbe James. Cherished son of the late Oscar Condurso and Myrtle Feser. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Funeral Tuesday 10:30am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3pm to 8pm. Member of Southside Market Managers Association and retired member of Meat Cutters Local #546. Please omit flowers. For further information 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
