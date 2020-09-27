1/
Anthony P. Condurso
1942 - 2020
Condurso, Anthony P.

Anthony 'Tony' P. Condurso, Sr., age 77, beloved husband of Margaret 'Peggy' (nee Calzaretta). Loving father of Anthony Jr. (Michelle) and Andrea (Scott) Brown-Rath. Devoted grandfather of Ashley and Anthony III Condurso, Jessica and Samantha Brown. Dear brother of Danny (Jean) Condurso and the late Shelbe James. Cherished son of the late Oscar Condurso and Myrtle Feser. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Funeral Tuesday 10:30am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3pm to 8pm. Member of Southside Market Managers Association and retired member of Meat Cutters Local #546. Please omit flowers. For further information 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
SEP
29
Funeral
10:30 AM
RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 26, 2020
william maylone
Family
September 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
LuAnn Gonsoulin
Friend
September 26, 2020
Tony had a great sense of humor. I will always remember the first time I met him and Peggy prior to ever becoming part of the family... God Bless You and Keep you safe till we all meet again. You will be missed. Rest in Peace.
Darlene
Family
