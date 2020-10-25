1/
Anthony M. Cocco
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cocco, Anthony M.

Anthony M. Cocco, of Chicago, died on October 17, 2020 at the age of 60 following complications with Graft vs. Host disease. Tony was born on August 6, 1960 to Anthony and Kathryn Cocco. Growing up in Chicago's Little Italy, Tony enjoyed weekly Sunday dinners with his family, where his grandmother indulged his adventurous palate. In 1979, Tony graduated from St. Patrick High School and earned his Eagle Scout rank from the Boy Scouts of America. In 1984, he graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago, double majoring in Math and Philosophy. Tony worked in inventory management at Schwarz Supply Source for over 20 years. Outside of work, he could usually be found trying new food and restaurants with his wife, talking sports with his son, or doing the Chicago Tribune's Sunday word game with his daughter. He was known for his love of Pi Day (March 14) and his quick wit. Tony is predeceased by his father, Anthony Cocco. He is survived by his wife, Kerry (née Harrington); their two children, Zachary and Sarah; his mother, Kathryn; his siblings, Teresa Cocco (Wayne Pianovski) and Daniel (Sherece) Cocco; and many other relatives and friends. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center & Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved