Lordo, Jr., Anthony Beloved husband of the late Rita Lee (nee Schultz); loving father of Anthony (Julie) Lordo; devoted grandfather of Leah, Jacob (Lauren), Jordan Lee, Katherine, and Calvin; dearest brother-in-law of William (Ginny) Shultz. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 Noon, at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 30, 2019