La Banca, Anthony "Lon" Age 90. Beecher resident formerly of Calumet City and Chicago's Roseland/Kensington Neighborhood. Graduate of Curtis Grammar School and Fenger High School. United States Army Korean War Veteran. Retired Pipefitter from the Local 597 after 62 years service. St Anthony Church Holy Name Society Member and longtime Bowler in the Holy Name Society Bowling League. Lifelong member of the St Benedict Carmelite Lay Community and the World Apostolate of Fatima Blue Army. Husband for 51 years of the late Josephine nee Lungaro. Father of John (Anna) LaBanca, Rosemarie (Jim) Banasiak, Bernadette (Martin) Gianotti and Joseph (Mary Beth) LaBanca. Grandfather of Francesca (Mike) McKean and Alexander LaBanca, Walter, James, John and Joanna Banasiak, Joseph (Kathleen), Mary Rose, Paschal, Martin, Stephen, Regina, and James Gianotti, Nicholas (Angela), Anthony (Danielle), Michael (Alyssa May) and Veronica LaBanca. Great-grandfather of Jackson McKean, Betty Gianotti, William, Vincent, Maximillian and Anastasia LaBanca. Son of the late Mary nee Gatto and John LaBanca. Brother of Frank (Donna) LaBanca and Theresa (late Charles) Lofrano. Uncle and friend of many. Due to current circumstances Funeral and Burial services were private. For further info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights708-481-9230and panozzobros.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2020
