Judge, Anthony "Tony" Age 92. Former Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local #706. Devoted husband of the late Lorraine "Lola" (nee Madej); beloved father of Arlene (Frank Maritote) Christopher, Karen (Bill) Owens and the late Anthony; loving grandfather of Tim, Laura (Jason), Lindsay (Ken), Billy, Michael, Ryan and the late Maggie; great-grandfather of Jackson, Grace, Carter, Ava, Logan, Violet and Bella; dear brother of the late Rose, the late Elizabeth, the late Lucille, the late Ann and the late Nicholas; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Thursday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Paul of the Cross Church in Park Ridge, IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 24, 2019