1/
Anthony J. Scuito
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scuito , Anthony J. Anthony J. Scuito passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on July 28,2020. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Williams), Loving father of Ann Gardiner, Jacalyn (Edward) Tylka, Mary (Alan) Purcell, Carmen (Samantha), Anthony (Dawn). Devoted Papa of Veronica, Kari, Adam, Danny, Carmen, Dexter, Samantha, Frankie, Hannah, Hayden and Joshua. Great-Papa to Christian, Bryce, Mason, and Jax. Twin Brother of Frank and brother in law of Elaine Scuito. Preceded in death by his parents Mary (Potuto) and Carmen, sisters Grace and Ceil and brother Carmen. Loyal uncle, cousin and friend to many.U.S. Army Veteran and retired City of Chicago employee. Visitation to be held Friday, July 31, 3pm-8pm at Ridge Funeral Home 6620 W. Archer Avenue Chicago, IL 60638 (corner of Archer & Natoma). Continued visitation on Saturday, August 1, at 10am until time of mass 11am at St. John Vianney Church, 401 Brassel St., Lockport, IL. Interment to follow at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431. For more information please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com. Edward A. Tylka, Funeral Director. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
7735867900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved