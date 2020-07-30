Scuito , Anthony J. Anthony J. Scuito passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on July 28,2020. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Williams), Loving father of Ann Gardiner, Jacalyn (Edward) Tylka, Mary (Alan) Purcell, Carmen (Samantha), Anthony (Dawn). Devoted Papa of Veronica, Kari, Adam, Danny, Carmen, Dexter, Samantha, Frankie, Hannah, Hayden and Joshua. Great-Papa to Christian, Bryce, Mason, and Jax. Twin Brother of Frank and brother in law of Elaine Scuito. Preceded in death by his parents Mary (Potuto) and Carmen, sisters Grace and Ceil and brother Carmen. Loyal uncle, cousin and friend to many.U.S. Army Veteran and retired City of Chicago employee. Visitation to be held Friday, July 31, 3pm-8pm at Ridge Funeral Home 6620 W. Archer Avenue Chicago, IL 60638 (corner of Archer & Natoma). Continued visitation on Saturday, August 1, at 10am until time of mass 11am at St. John Vianney Church, 401 Brassel St., Lockport, IL. Interment to follow at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431. For more information please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com
. Edward A. Tylka, Funeral Director. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com