Schulz, Anthony H. Retired CFD Battalion Chief, age 85, formerly of Chicago. Loving husband of 66 years to Mary (nee Walsh); cherished dad of Gale (Pat CFD) Malone, Sharon (Steve) Hicks, Anthony CDA (Pam) Schulz, Laurie (Frank CCSPD) Varnagis and Kimberly CCSD (Todd CPD) LeFebvre; grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 17. FuneralFriday,9:00 a.m. from Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Alexander, Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment private. VisitationThursday,3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Member of local 2. For more infoRjmodellfh.comor708-301-3595.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019