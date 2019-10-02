Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Anthony Schulz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Schulz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony H. Schulz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony H. Schulz Obituary
Schulz, Anthony H. Retired CFD Battalion Chief, age 85, formerly of Chicago. Loving husband of 66 years to Mary (nee Walsh); cherished dad of Gale (Pat CFD) Malone, Sharon (Steve) Hicks, Anthony CDA (Pam) Schulz, Laurie (Frank CCSPD) Varnagis and Kimberly CCSD (Todd CPD) LeFebvre; grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 17. FuneralFriday,9:00 a.m. from Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Alexander, Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment private. VisitationThursday,3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Member of local 2. For more infoRjmodellfh.comor708-301-3595.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now