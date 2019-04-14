|
Grazioso, Anthony R. (Ret. CPD) Dear husband of the late Virginia (nee McAndrews); beloved father of Anthony J. (Elizabeth) Grazioso; cherished grandfather of Jacob and Lucas; loving brother of Joseph (BarBara) Grazioso. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Antonette (nee Gilio). Fond uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Friedrichs Funeral Home, (847) 255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019