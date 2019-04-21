Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Anthony Galvan Obituary
Galvan, Anthony C. Age 64. Lansing resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. An electrician, Tony was a member of IBEW Local 134. Thornridge High School graduate. Proud member of the Lansing Copper Muggers for over 30 years. Father of Lauren (Dean Eckstadt) Galvan, Alyson (Robert) Koch, and Taylor (Nick Rohrer) Galvan; devoted "Nonno" of Reagan Eckstadt and Sayller Koch; dear friend and former husband of Karen (nee Reichel); son of the late Elvira (nee Presa) and Christoforo Galvan; brother of Teresa (the late Mario) Fabris, Maria (the late Bruno) Tenuta, Lucia (the late Arno) Emrich, Flora (Rick) Lakomek, Marco (Anna), Andrew (Donna), and the late John (Millie) Galvan; beloved cousin, uncle, and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14thSt. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blocks east of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights, onWednesday April 24, 2019,from 3:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth.(708) 481-9230or panozzobros.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019
