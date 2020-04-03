|
Frabotta, Anthony "Nick" Army Veteran, age 80, of Homer Glen, formerly of the East Side, beloved husband of the late Justina; loving father of Tony (Mary Ellyn), Michael (Jacqueline) and Linda (Shane) Ramsey; devoted grandfather of Kristin, Brian (Rylee), Elizabeth and Caitlin Frabotta, Brendan Ramsey, Leah O'Dekirk and Nate Ramsey; great-grandfather of Raiden Frabotta; dear brother of Marlene (the late John) Backstrom, brother-in-law of Mary Lou Dolan (the late Bob) and Dante (Mary) Pasquini; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 3, 2020