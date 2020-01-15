|
Mazzini, Anthony E. "Tony" 83, of Des Plaines, IL passed away in his home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born February 14, 1936 in Florence, Italy to Erasmo and Carmen Mazzini. Tony is survived by his wife Pamela A. Mazzini; son Anthony (Korrin) Anderson; grandchildren Brady, Colby and Acey; brother-in-law Stephen (Lorrie) Bailey; nieces and nephews Briana (Peter) Singer, Brigitte; sister-in-law, Mary Beth (Randy) Williams; brother-in-law Greg Olson; nieces and nephews Taylor and Bailey; and countless friends. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws; Ed and Ann Bailey and his sister-in-law Barbara Olson. Memorial mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St Raymond of Peñafort Catholic Church, 301 S I Oka Ave., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. The very Reverend Dr. Scott Hebden will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. For info 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, it is respectfully requested a donation be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center in Evanston, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020