Capuano, Anthony Of Chicago, age 58. Beloved son of the late Paul and Mary; loving brother of Phyllis (Dominic) Pavese, Luke (Jennie) and Paula; dearest uncle of Donna, Rocco, Paul, Nicky, Mary and William; great-uncle of Sophia, Alivia, Luca, Nino and Paula. Friend and foe to all of the Clubs in the neighborhood. Lying-in-State at The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago onMonday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Interment private at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Frank Reda, Director. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 29, 2020