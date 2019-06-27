|
Barone, Anthony "Tony" Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Lyons); loving father of Amy Kentfield, Tony, Jr., and Brian (Moira) Barone; proud and cherished grandfather of Katie, Christy, and Kevin, Jr. Kentfield, and Carson, Ava, Gianna, and Cecilia Barone; dear brother of Adrienne (Dino) Micheli; fond uncle of many. Former Executive for the NBA, member of the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, member of the Hall of Fame at the Chicago Catholic League, head coach and Hall of Famer at Creighton University, and a 1966 member of Duke University Final Four team. Visitation will be held at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd., in Chicago, on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 29, 2019, with prayers at 9:15 a.m., to St. Margaret Mary Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Danny Did Foundation at www.dannydid.org are appreciated. For more information, please call (773) 588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 27, 2019