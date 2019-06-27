Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Barone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Barone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Barone Obituary
Barone, Anthony "Tony" Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Lyons); loving father of Amy Kentfield, Tony, Jr., and Brian (Moira) Barone; proud and cherished grandfather of Katie, Christy, and Kevin, Jr. Kentfield, and Carson, Ava, Gianna, and Cecilia Barone; dear brother of Adrienne (Dino) Micheli; fond uncle of many. Former Executive for the NBA, member of the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, member of the Hall of Fame at the Chicago Catholic League, head coach and Hall of Famer at Creighton University, and a 1966 member of Duke University Final Four team. Visitation will be held at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd., in Chicago, on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 29, 2019, with prayers at 9:15 a.m., to St. Margaret Mary Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Danny Did Foundation at www.dannydid.org are appreciated. For more information, please call (773) 588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now