Kaski, Anthony J. Age 89, of Elmhurst, veteran USMC; beloved husband of the late Dorothy J., nee Panek; loving father of Martin, Susan (James) Spanos, Diane (Richard) Beck and Michael; proud grandfather of David and Lauren Spanos; dear brother of Cecilia (the late Edward) Kandl and Eugene (Jeanne). Funeral Services and Interment are private at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life are being planned for later this year. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst.630-832-0018orwww.gibbonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
