Boggins, Annie "Kathleen" (nee Ruane) Native of Co. Mayo, Ireland; beloved wife of the late Michael "Mick"; loving mother of Joan, Mary (Gordon) Magill, and Michael (Eileen); cherished grandmother of Sean Magill, Colleen and Kelly Boggins. Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church (Harlem and Talcott). Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poor Clare Sisters. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019