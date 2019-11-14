Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Harlem & Talcott
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Boggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Boggins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Boggins Obituary
Boggins, Annie "Kathleen" (nee Ruane) Native of Co. Mayo, Ireland; beloved wife of the late Michael "Mick"; loving mother of Joan, Mary (Gordon) Magill, and Michael (Eileen); cherished grandmother of Sean Magill, Colleen and Kelly Boggins. Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church (Harlem and Talcott). Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poor Clare Sisters. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -