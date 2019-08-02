Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Annette Schuh Obituary
Schuh, Annette M. (nee DiPietra) Age 93. beloved wife of the late Edward C. Schuh; loving mother of Leslie (Carlo) Plescia, Dina (Edward) Zorich, Edward (Sandy) Schuh and Penny (Ed) Shaw; cherished grandmother of Joe, Jenny (Josh), Eddie, Leah, Jamie, Haley, Cara, Troy, Callie, Jana and Abby. Visitation Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2019
