O'Dea, Annette E. (nee Sangiacomo) Beloved wife of the late Thomas O'Dea; loving mother of Susan (Dan Brown) Bartusiak; devoted grandmother of Kelly Bartusiak; cherished sister of Gerri (the late Jim) Ennis and Marie (the late Al) Arrigoni; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers 9:15 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487, to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2019