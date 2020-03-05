Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Brenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Brenner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Brenner Obituary
Brenner, Annette E. (née Lieberman), 81. Beloved wife for over 60 years of Jerry; devoted mother of Paul and Lee-Ellen Brenner; caring sister of the late Marcia (late Jack) Klein; loving aunt of Lori (Bill) Blazek Klein, Gayle (Paul) Birmingham, and Howard (Patti) Klein; proud great-aunt of Marissa, Benjamin, Morgyn, Joshua, and Jonah; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha Lieberman. Annette was a dedicated teacher for 1st-5th graders in the Chicago Public School System for over 40 years- her most recent school was Agassiz Elementary. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1955 and was a proud member of the first graduating class of Roosevelt University in 1959. She will be deeply missed. Funeral service Friday, March 6, 1:30 p.m. at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation Greater Illinois, https://www.parkinson.org/GreaterIllinois. For funeral info: 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -