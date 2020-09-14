1/
Annette Berry
Berry, Annette

Annette Berry nee Pope, 83, beloved wife of Ken; loving mother of Douglas (Marcia) Berry, Dianna (Geoff Weed) Berry and David Berry; cherished grandmother of Franny, Georgia and Lilah Weed, and Max Berry; dearest sister of Edna Hodges. Graveside service Tuesday 1:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. In lieu of shiva, a celebration of her life will be planned during a safer time. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
