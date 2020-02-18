|
|
Zetterberg, Anne J. Age 83, of Midlothian passed away February 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roger Zetterberg; loving mother of Douglas (Herta) Zetterberg, Nancy (David) Leno, Judy (James) Hibbard, the late Glenn (Lori) Zetterberg, and Donna (David) Kenealy; proud grandmother of Amy, Gina, the late Roger, Ryan, Andrew, David, Rebecca, Lauren, Emily, Zachary, Glenn, Riley, and Connor; great-grandmother of six; survived by her sister Rose Marie Grzebielucha; longtime companion of the late Ted Ely. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hickey Memorial Chapels, 4201 W. 147th St., Midlothian, IL 60445. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. prayers at the funeral home going to St. Christopher Church, for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Benedict Cemetery. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 18, 2020