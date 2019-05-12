|
|
Szymski, Anne Age 100 years, of Westmont, IL. Beloved wife for 62 years to the late Stephen S.; loving mother of Gerald A. (Virginia), Gregory S. (Betsy), the late John J., and Stephen J. Szymski; cherished grandmother of Rhett, Ashley, Gretchen, Amanda, and Emily; and two step-grandchildren, Matt and Molly; devoted great-grandmother of Larkin and Witten; caring daughter of the late Joseph and the late Kate Jurewicz Wisniewski; dear sister of the late Adam, the late Josephine, the late Sylvester, and the late Clarence. For over 50 years, she owned and operated Stephen's Department Store in Westmont. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, polka dancing, and especially, family. Anne enjoyed playing cards, the stock market, and was active in the Westmont Park District "movers and shakers". Funeral Services were held at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. For additional information, visit www.toonfuneralhome.com or call (630) 968-2262.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019