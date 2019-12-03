Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Novak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Novak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Novak Obituary
Novak, Anne M. (nee Polach) Age 90, of Elmhurst. Resident of Lexington Square, longtime devoted volunteer at Loretto Hospital, Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving sister of the late Frank Polach and the late Lillian (James) Boerman; devoted aunt of James (Sherry) and Robert (Lynn) Boerman and great-aunt of Lindsay, James-Paul and Emma Boerman. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service 6:00 p.m at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (1/2 mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Private Interment services at Bohemian National Cemetery. For funeral information, please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -