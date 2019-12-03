|
Novak, Anne M. (nee Polach) Age 90, of Elmhurst. Resident of Lexington Square, longtime devoted volunteer at Loretto Hospital, Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving sister of the late Frank Polach and the late Lillian (James) Boerman; devoted aunt of James (Sherry) and Robert (Lynn) Boerman and great-aunt of Lindsay, James-Paul and Emma Boerman. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service 6:00 p.m at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (1/2 mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Private Interment services at Bohemian National Cemetery. For funeral information, please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2019