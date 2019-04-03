|
Mlinarcik, Anne M. (nee Gomulka) Beloved wife of the late John Paul Mlinarcik, Sr.; loving mother of Paulette (Lawrence) Cwik, John P. (the late Kathleen) Mlinarcik, Susan (Gary) Howard, Richard (Karen) Mlinarcik, and James (Laura) Mlinarcik; cherished grandmother of Melissa (Todd) Ernst, Scott Cwik, Amanda, Megan (Clay) Holland, Tracy, Keith Howard, Eric Cwik, Joseph (Maura), John III (Amanda) Mlinarcik, Vito, Matthew, Jillian (Jeremy), Jeffrey (Mary) Mlinarcik, Ricky, and Andrew Mlinarcik; proud great-grandmother of Lilianna, Gabriel, Bennett, Eva, Juliet, Carter, Daxton, and Evan; fond sister of Frank (Lori) Gomulka and the late Reverend Henry, Henrietta, Edward, Eleanor, Adele, John, Theodore, and Albert; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., in Oak Lawn. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com. (708) 425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 3, 2019