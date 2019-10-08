|
Amore, Anne Marie (née Vallone) age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 and joined her beloved Buddy in eternal repose. Wife of the late Frank A. "Bud" for almost 60 years. Mother of Clement Joseph "CJ" (Betty Jo); eldest sister of Nancy (the late Fred) Husk, Ralph (Dottie) Vallone, Pat (Jim) Connolly, James (Fran) Peters and the late Theresa (Donald) Tomczak. Born Dec. 25, 1933 in Washington, D.C., she relocated to Chicago to marry Bud in 1954 after meeting him at a USO dance during his Navy service. Loving Daughter, Aunt, Godmother and Grandma, she retired from a career in banking to help Joe care for his kids before Joe and Betty Jo married in 2003. She was loved and appreciated by all who met her, especially the many cousins who kept her in their hearts as the wife of the family patriarch, Bud. She always enjoyed her Christmas birthday and wanted her birthday and Christmas presents wrapped appropriately! She will be dearly missed. I hope Mom and Dad are dancing the jitterbug in heaven tonight! Funeral Friday, family and friends are invited to gather 8:45 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Alexander Church (Villa Park). Mass 10:15 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 8, 2019